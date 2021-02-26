A Derry Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after state police allege he attacked a boy over a cookie cake before the boy left for school earlier this month.
Christopher Dominic Hilty Sr., 34, was arraigned Feb. 13 on charges of endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He was ordered held without bond in the case awaiting a preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, Hilty became upset at the boy for eating a cookie cake that had been in the refrigerator of a Derry Township home around 8 a.m. Feb. 12. Police allege Hilty grabbed the boy and took him to the floor, putting both hands on the boy’s neck before punching the boy in the face and using a curtain rod to strike the boy on his buttocks.
The beating left the boy bleeding from his nose and with “deep, visible bruising,” Tpr. Jason Kinger wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
Kinger wrote that following the assault, the boy “cleaned himself up and left the residence to catch the school bus,” as Hilty threatened that if the boy “continued his actions that he would end up getting killed.”
According to court documents, the boy told a teacher about the incident, which was then reported to Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau, who requested state police investigate.
