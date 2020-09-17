A Derry Township man was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond after allegedly attacking a Salem Township woman at her home Sept. 8, spilling gasoline on her and attempting to set her on fire.
Paul Joseph Staschak, 43, was arraigned Sept. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, indecent assault and harassment in connection with the incident. Buczak ordered Staschak held in the county prison without bond, indicating in court documents that he deemed Staschak a “threat to society.”
State police at Kiski Valley were called to the woman’s home on Pittsburgh Street around 6:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a domestic altercation, according to court documents.
The woman told police she was sitting at the kitchen table when the argument began, and Staschak began pushing her and grabbing her throat, Tpr. Luke Hanko wrote in court documents. Staschak then began choking the woman from behind, and she bit his arm to free herself, police said.
“A short time later, Staschak re-entered the kitchen carrying a red gas can, spilling fluid on the kitchen floor and her leg and set it on fire,” Hanko wrote.
Staschak said “I’ll kill us both,” when he attempted to light the fire, the woman told police, but the flames went out on their own.
The woman told police Staschak then grabbed knives from a drawer and threatened to stab her before she was able to call for help.
Staschak told police “the two did push one another and he grabbed her to calm her down,” Hanko wrote in court documents, and claimed he never poured out any gasoline from the can in the kitchen, nor did he attempt to ignite it.
According to police, the woman had multiple bruises and red marks on her arms and legs as well as a cut on her nose. She complained of pain in her arms and left shoulder, police said, while Staschak appeared to have a bite mark on his left arm.
Staschak is scheduled to appear before Buczak for a preliminary hearing in the case on Sept. 28, according to online court documents.
