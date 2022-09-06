Pennsylvania State Police troopers have filed charges against a Derry Township man after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle with a 4-year-old child as a passenger.
Troopers were initially called Aug. 28 to 602 Conrad Court after receiving a call for a domestic violence incident. A woman told police her husband, 27-year-old David M. Earhart, began arguing with her about a scheduling conflict with their vehicle while she held a 1-month-old child.
While fighting, Earhart allegedly shoved the woman multiple times and told her, “I should beat the s out of you,” and twisted her arm, nearly causing her to drop the child, according to the criminal complaint.
Eventually, Earhart placed a 4-year-old child, who was only wearing shorts, onto the back of a black Honda motorcycle and took off north on state Route 981. A witness told troopers Earhart was driving recklessly, nearly crashing multiple times, and the woman said her husband was drinking prior to leaving.
Earhart returned to the Holiday Acres parking lot, laying the motorcycle on its side while the child was still on it. No injuries were reported in the criminal complaint.
He is facing two felony counts of endangering a child, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Earhart was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
