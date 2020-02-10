A Derry Township man accused of being drunk and driving without a license at the time of a November crash in Unity Township that seriously injured his passenger was arrested last week.
Robert Scott Mayer, 55, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving injury while not licensed, DUI and related traffic offenses in connection with the Nov. 6 crash. Mayer was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, a trooper on his way to work came upon a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 30 and 981 in Unity Township around 10:51 p.m. and found Mayer in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles and a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.
Police allege Mayer, whose driver’s license was suspended for a previous DUI conviction, ran a red light, causing the Nov. 6 crash. Neither Mayer nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to court documents.
Mayer was transported to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for treatment of head injuries, while his female passenger was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where she required surgery for injuries that included a fractured spine, internal bleeding and a broken nose and ribs, police said.
According to police, Mayer’s blood-alcohol content was 0.147%, police said, nearly twice the legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania.
Mayer had been sentenced to jail time and probation in 2016 for a DUI conviction in Jeannette and was sentenced last month to 90 days to five years in prison on another 2016 DUI offense in Penn Township, according to court records. He has been held in Westmoreland County Prison since Nov. 7 in that case.
Mayer is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with the Nov. 6 crash on Feb. 24.
