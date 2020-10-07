A Derry Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after state police allege he installed a trip wire at the top of his basement stairs hoping the trap would send a woman tumbling to her death.
State police at Kiski Valley charged William Joseph Dankesreitter Jr., 60, with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Dankesreitter was arraigned Sunday and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online court records.
According to court documents, troopers were called to Dankesreitter’s home on Caldwell Lane on Saturday after a woman reported she tripped while heading to the basement and was able to catch herself before falling down the stairs.
The woman told police she initially believed the wire she had tripped over was part of the carpet that had come loose, but she later noticed the wire was attached to metal eye hooks installed on each side of the doorway about three inches above the floor, according to court documents.
The doorway where the tripwire was discovered leads to 10 wooden stairs, police said. At the bottom of the stairway are a landing, a cement block pillar and a cement floor.
The victim told police that she and Dankesreitter were the only people at the home since Friday, when they used the staircase to bring groceries into the house. Dakesreitter was not home when troopers arrived, but came home as police were investigating and requested to speak with an attorney following his arrest, according to court documents.
Dankesreitter is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik for a preliminary hearing Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.