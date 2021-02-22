Derry Twp. man celebrates 100th birthday

Theodore Spewock of Derry Township turned 100 years old on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Ted was born on Feb. 21, 1921, in Derry Township, one of eight children of Frank and Pearl Spewock.
Ted was enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1942, and was a technical corporal for the 80th Division, Company G, and served as cook for Army men in England, France, Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia until his honorable discharge in December 1945.
After the war, he married Agnes Ulishney of Marguerite and together they raised six daughters.
During these many years, he has enjoyed the company of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and in-laws, and his nieces and nephews.
Theodore liked being his own boss and people will remember him as the one-man coal operator of Clark Hollow Coal Mine in Ligonier. Theodore had been featured in National Geographic in June 1978 as part of an article on William Penn and western Pennsylvania life. Other stories were published in many newspapers about Theodore and his faithful helpers, his ponies Silver, Smokey Joe and Prince.
As always, Ted celebrated his birthday quietly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.