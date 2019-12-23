A Derry Township man is being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail after police charged him in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins and fraudulent credit card use earlier this month.
Kent Brandon Winner, 35, was charged by Murrysville police with three counts each of theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, along with charges of theft, and two separate counts related to his alleged use of stolen credit cards. Penn Township police later charged Winner with three counts related to his alleged use of stolen credit cards.
According to Murrysville police, a November traffic stop on a vehicle belonging to Winner helped lead to his arrest.
Winner was cited by Murrysville police for summary traffic offenses following a Nov. 22 traffic stop for alleged equipment violations involving a damaged Nissan Pathfinder he owned. Police noted the bronze SUV had a trailer hitch, damaged front passenger side and a missing headlamp.
The SUV matched a vehicle spotted in surveillance video from several stores in an area where a man allegedly used credit cards that had been stolen from a series of vehicle break-ins on Nov. 17. Two other Murrysville residents told police their vehicles had been broken into on Dec. 10.
In one of the alleged Dec. 10 thefts, a Kate Spade wallet containing multiple credit cards was stolen, and one of the credit cards was used immediately afterward at a Sheetz store in Murrysville.
The store’s surveillance video showed Winner using the stolen credit card, according to court documents.
Penn Township police acquired a search warrant for Winner’s home in Derry Township and seized multiple items allegedly purchased using stolen credit cards, including clothing and gift cards bought using credit cards stolen during vehicle break-ins in the Walton Crossing area of Penn Township on Nov. 16.
Penn Township police Detective Brad Buchsbaum wrote in court documents that during the search, Winner’s girlfriend told investigators that he had committed the vehicle break-ins and used the stolen credit cards. Police found a stolen .38-caliber handgun while searching the home, as well as a guitar and case that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Baldwin Township.
Winner was arraigned Dec. 12 on the initial charge of unauthorized use of an access device, Dec. 17 on the remaining Murrysville charges and Dec. 19 on the Penn Township charges.
He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Helen M. Kistler for a preliminary hearing Dec. 31 and before Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway for preliminary hearings Jan. 7. Conway denied bail in the cases, deeming Winner a flight risk.
