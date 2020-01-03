A Derry Township man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly crashing into a boulder along Industrial Boulevard while attempting to flee a traffic stop, according to Latrobe police.
Nicholas E. Armitage, 19, of New Derry was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on charges including fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and more than a dozen other summary traffic violations.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Latrobe police officer Jason Myers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the black 2013 Scion FRS Armitage was driving after spotting the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Tyler Street and Tacoma Avenue in Latrobe around 2:07 a.m.
Armitage allegedly ignored the emergency lights on Myers’ patrol vehicle and instead sped off, running multiple stop signs and red lights throughout Latrobe and reaching estimated speeds of more than 80 mph.
“At the intersection of Spring Street and Walnut Drive the vehicle shut its headlights out in an attempt to prevent me from seeing the vehicle,” Myers wrote in the affidavit.
Armitage eventually fled east on Main Street into Derry Township and onto Industrial Boulevard before Myers lost sight of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Latrobe police Sgt. Robert Derk spotted Armitage’s vehicle in a ditch along Industrial Boulevard after it had crashed into a boulder and saw Armitage and a female passenger walking away from the scene, Myers wrote.
Armitage admitted to driving the vehicle, and his passenger told police they had believed the black patrol vehicle was an ex-boyfriend’s, according to the affidavit.
The passenger told police that once she saw the overhead emergency lights on the patrol vehicle, she told Armitage to stop, but he refused, telling her he didn’t have insurance on the car.
Armitage was released on his own recognizance awaiting a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing before Mahady.
