A Derry Township man is being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail after police allege he nearly struck children on a playground last week, solicited two girls for sex and exposed his buttocks during the incident.
Eric Alan Armstrong, 31, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, careless driving and reckless driving in connection with the alleged incident at the playground off Murtha Way in Derry Township Wednesday. He was also arraigned the same day before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan on charges related to an alleged marijuana growing operation in his former Greensburg home.
Greensburg police executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s former home on Harrison Avenue in Greensburg on March 25 and found items used to grow marijuana, according to court documents, as well as unprocessed marijuana on a baking sheet inside the oven. Drug-related charges in that case were filed June 16.
Troopers located Armstrong Wednesday after being called to Murtha Way around 5 p.m. Multiple witnesses told police Armstrong nearly ran over children at a playground while driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and solicited two girls for sex. He also exposed his buttocks to the neighborhood, according to court documents, before fleeing the scene.
Police found the vehicle with a flat tire near Armstrong’s mother’s home, and troopers found Armstrong following a short search, according to court documents.
Armstrong is scheduled to appear for a July 15 preliminary hearing before Bilik on the charges related to the Murtha Way incident, and the following day before Flanigan on the drug charges.
