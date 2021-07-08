Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Bradenville responded to numerous reports of downed trees and wires during severe storms on Wednesday night.
Fire Chief Mark Piantine said firefighters responded to reports of fallen trees and wires along Strawcutter, Seger and Millwood roads. He added that power was restored along Alexandria Street early this morning.
Despite heavy rains and reports of flooding across the region, Piantine said the township reported no house damage or extended flooding once the rains subsided.
Derry Borough and New Alexandria fire crews provided assistance, he said.
In addition to the more than half-dozen downed trees and wires calls, Piantine said firefighters also responded Wednesday night to an automatic fire alarm at Chestnut Ridge Foam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.