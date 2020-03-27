A Bradenville couple provided children gathered at a home along Route 982 in Derry Township for a child’s birthday party in December with alcoholic beverages and showed them how to smoke marijuana, state police allege.
Police reported troopers learned of the party while investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 27, 2019 that was alleged to have occurred at the same address during a juvenile’s birthday party.
According to state police at Kiski Valley, Janelle Bias, 35, and Bryan Green, 44, both of Bradenville, provided alcohol to 10 juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 18, and showed them how to smoke marijuana from a pipe during the party. “The children reported that they consumed the alcoholic beverages to the point where they blacked out and/or vomited,” Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote in a public information release report.
According to the report, Bias and Green were reported to have had a similar party to celebrate their son’s birthday at which juveniles were provided with marijuana and alcohol in September 2019.
While police indicated charges against Bias and Green had been filed, although no active charges appeared in online court records as of Friday morning.
