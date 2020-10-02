Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board members on Wednesday approved advertising for bids for a sanitary sewer and trail project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough.
Authority manager Carol Henderson said bids are expected to be opened in November and discussed at that month’s meeting, but given the limited amount of time to review the figures, she added that the board likely won’t consider a vote until December.
According to information provided by Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. last year, the project carries an estimated cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
Under a proposed agreement with the authority, the DCNR would provide three separate payments of $200,000 during a nine-month span that coincides with the building of sewers and teardown of the park’s existing sewage treatment plant, authority solicitor William McCabe said last month.
A total of 25 tap-ins are included as part of DCNR’s contribution, but McCabe said the agreement should include language stating that monthly sewer charges per equivalent dwelling unit should align with the authority’s current ordinance for rental properties.
Board chairman R. Daniel Duralia said last month that DTMA plans to hold off on signing the agreement until it knows the project’s bid amounts. Bid pricing will also provide the authority a clearer picture of the debt service ratepayers will incur, which the board hopes will be at or below $60 per month.
Figures from last year included 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project. The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
In other business, Henderson said customers will be able to make in-person payments at the authority’s New Derry office without coming inside. She said the building, located along Route 982, recently added a walk-up window.
Henderson said that customers can make contactless payments using the window and can communicate with authority staff, if needed, through an intercom system. The new addition has also made the building more “physically secure,” she noted.
