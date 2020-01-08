The Derry Township Supervisors will get a bump in pay for their service as roadmasters in 2020 after the township’s auditors approved changes to the roadmaster salary scale.
Prior to voting on the salary scale, the auditors reorganized, electing John Hovance Jr. as chairman, Michael Gridler as vice chairman and Jana Reed as secretary.
Changes to the roadmaster salary scale for 2020 include a 3% increase in pay equating to roughly 82 cents per hour, Hovance said.
That increase brings the roadmaster’s salaries to $28.16 per hour or $58,572.80 per year.
The auditors recognized former auditor Joe Mehalic for his years of service in the role and thanked the township supervisors for their efforts.
In other business, the auditors:
- Set the treasurers’ bond at $1 million for 2019;
- Maintained the personal and sick days provisions, which were amended last year to allow retiring supervisors to be paid for up to 50 unused sick days. For each unused sick day, the retiring supervisor would receive half the hourly rate times eight hours;
- Maintained the same holiday list, vacation table and bereavement pay benefits.
