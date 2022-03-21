A 36-year-old Derry Township woman was killed after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Derry Township.
According to authorities, Jennifer Krinock was traveling west on Industrial Boulevard approaching Pandora Road shortly before 3 p.m., when a Toyota Camry headed south on Pandora “failed to obey a traffic control device” and attempted to make a left turn onto Industrial Boulevard, according to the county coroner’s report. Krinock’s vehicle collided with the Camry in a T-bone-type collision, the report said.
First responders arrived at the scene and transported Krinock, who reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital’s emergency department, where she was later pronounced deceased at 5:30 p.m.
The coroner’s determination of the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday, March 22, but toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
It isn’t known if speed or cell phone use was a factor in the crash, according to the coroner’s report.
The driver of the Camry was identified by police as Marilyn Kondrich, 56, of Derry. She was transported from the scene via ambulance to Forbes Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries from the crash.
Funeral arrangements for Krinock haven’t been released yet.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating.
