The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new fire safety tax Tuesday evening despite many residents concerned with who the money will benefit.

The 1 mill property tax will raise an estimated $120,000 for the township. The funding will benefit the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. But township residents said they would like to see the funding spread across neighboring departments which, at times, are the first ones on scene during an emergency.

