The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new fire safety tax Tuesday evening despite many residents concerned with who the money will benefit.
The 1 mill property tax will raise an estimated $120,000 for the township. The funding will benefit the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. But township residents said they would like to see the funding spread across neighboring departments which, at times, are the first ones on scene during an emergency.
“Couldn’t we just find a way to evenly distribute the money if we got to pass the tax?” resident Dan Lynch asked.
Supervisor Dave Slifka said it is something the township will consider but “a majority has to go to the township.”
In the past, including this year, the township has donated money to the Bradenville VFD and surrounding departments but there has been a significant disparity between Bradenville and the others.
From 2016 to 2022, the township donated $321,000 to the Bradenville VFD. While in 2016, it donated just $35,000 to Bradenville; that amount increased over the years to $50,000 in 2022.
By comparison, Derry Borough, New Alexandria and Blairsville volunteer fire departments received only $13,500 each during the same time period. The yearly donations from the township have decreased as well from $2,500 in 2016 to just $1,500 this past June.
Slifka said the supervisors would have to discuss how the donations would work in the future for Bradenville and the other departments.
“That will change so much, we’ll have to break that down,” Slifka said. “That’s something we will have to talk about.”
The township’s proposed 2023 budget, which was presented Tuesday and is not yet finalized, does account for the $120,000 expected tax revenue. Despite initially presenting a balanced budget, it does not show the funding allocated toward the department or fire expenditures.
After the meeting, Slifka said the supervisors are still discussing how the allocation will work and whether some of the tax revenue will be held in reserve for the first year.
The Bradenville VFD also receives an allocation of the township’s local services tax and a yearly allocation from the state’s Foreign Fire Insurance Premium Tax. This year the department received $77,865 from the state – a record high compared to previous years. The state allocation can vary in tens of thousands of dollars and has so in the past.
Some residents, like Scott Hudson, were concerned with accountability with how funds are distributed. Slifka and solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the supervisors would hold the funds and the Bradenville VFD would submit requisitions for funding.
While many residents said they approve supporting local volunteer fire departments, they also would like to see the tax applied equally across those residing in the township.
The state code allows the township to impose up to a 3 mill tax to support emergency services including fire departments but it has a responsibility to show the money is benefitting township residents. The law only allows the township to tax property instead of a per capita tax which many residents suggested.
“It is a very limited way that we as a township can get revenues for anything,” Dalfonso said.
The only way for the taxing practice to change from property to per capita would be a change in the law by state legislators, according to Dalfonso.
“Until the Legislature makes that change, we can’t do it,” he said.
Dalfonso said the supervisors are working to understand the issues and taking the considerations of the township residents, from how the money is distributed to taxing only property owners, seriously.
“This is not lost on them,” Dalfonso said. “They want to do what they can, what’s in the best interest for you and they’re working through this.
“They’re not ignoring them or discounting what you’re saying, they are taking this into consideration. It’s not easy, but they are trying.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
