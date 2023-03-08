Derry Township will host Community Cleanup Days in April, an effort aimed toward removing bulk trash in the township.
Township Supervisor Dave Slifka said the trash has been an ongoing problem for the community.
“We’re really pressing this cleaning up of individual properties and this gives them a chance of getting themselves cleaned up,” Slifka said.
The Community Cleanup Days will be held April 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Derry Township residents will be able to drop off bulk items such as stoves, freezers and air conditioners at the township building located at 5321 Route 982, Derry. The township will also accept electronics including televisions, VCRs and old cellphones.
Residential trash and household hazardous waste, like paint and cleaners, will not be accepted.
Derry Township does partner with Westmoreland Cleanways and residents with hazardous materials can dispose of those items every first and third Wednesday of the month. The cost is 80 cents per pound. The Westmoreland Cleanways can be reached at 724-879-4020.
This will be the first Community Cleanup Days for the township since Slifka took office but it’s something that could continue into the future, he said.
“We’re going to hit heavy on cleanup,” Slifka said.
The board’s agenda at Tuesday’s meeting was light, with housekeeping items for approval of past minutes and bill payments unanimously approved. The board did agree to amend the agenda to approve the Herdman subdivision on Millwood Road. It was also unanimously approved by the board.
Mark Piantine, fire chief for the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, thanked the township employees and supervisors for their help cleaning up during and after the windstorm this past weekend.
Township supervisors and members of the public works department removed an estimated 50 trees throughout the township. After the meeting, Supervisor Donald Kepple told the Bulletin much of the progress made since then couldn’t have been done without the help of the fire department.
“It was just so hectic,” Kepple said. “Thank God for the fire department.”
During public comment, the board heard from two residents about concerns with trash and loud dogs.
Mike Blair said he’s living next to a “junkyard,” with his neighbor continually putting old appliances in a section of the yard.
“It’s been going on for years … piles of junk,” Blair said.
Blair said the property owner, who lives near Blair Road near New Alexandria, has cleaned up the land in the past but on Tuesday there was more junk out there. While he has filed complaints in the past, it appeared nothing had been done to correct the problem, he said.
Terry Giannini, the township’s zoning and code enforcement officer, said so far, no fines have been filed with the magistrate’s office. Giannini said he would visit the property again and see what it looks like.
Giannini also questioned Blair about junk on his own property.
“We talked about stuff at your place also, remember?” Giannini said. “So, you’re going to have to be cleaned up also if we’re going to go right across the street to the guy you’re complaining about.”
Blair said the property, previously owned by his father, has an old trailer on it but cannot be seen from the road because a fence surrounds it.
Giannini agreed to visit the properties and see what can be done to resolve the issues.
Jonathan Thompson, who lives on Barnhart Road in Derry Township, asked the supervisors if anything could be done to end the constant barking of four dogs from his neighbor’s property – more than 100 yards away.
“I don’t think he’s a horrible person,” Thompson said. “The dogs are taken care of, he’s not mistreating the dogs. I don’t want to try and let anybody (take the dogs).”
The barking has been going on for years, for hours at a time each day. Thompson played recordings he made for the supervisors. In one recording, the dogs can be heard over the sound of a woodchipper being operated closer to Thompson’s home.
The barking has driven him and his wife to the point where they spend most of their time in the basement, trying to get away from the sound as much as possible. The years of barking has caused him anxiety and other issues, he said.
“It’s to the point now, the noise has gotten so bad that … I think I’m getting PTSD,” Thompson said. “Because if I open the door and there’s a squeal or squaw from the door hinges in that tone, my heart skips a beat.”
Solicitor Sam Dalfonso said previous fines taken by the township against the dogs’ owner resulted in the case being dismissed. Dalfonso was not the township’s attorney at the time and couldn’t provide details on the previous action but he assured the man he would work with Giannini to see what can be done.
“I understand the concerns there and you don’t want anything bad to obviously happen to the dogs or the person, you just want it to be quiet,” Dalfonso said.
Dalfonso told the man that if legal action were taken, it would be “critical” for him to testify.
“Thanks for listening,” Thompson said before leaving.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. April 4 at the Derry Township Municipal Building.
