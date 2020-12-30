Derry Township teen killed in Unity crash was 'everybody's best friend'

“He was everybody’s best friend.”
That’s what Amber Nearanzio twice repeated referring to her son, Joshua Ryan Nearanzio, 17, of Loyalhanna in Derry Township who died Saturday of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash Dec. 23 in Unity Township.
He died Saturday afternoon at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital of blunt force injuries to his head and trunk, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He suffered the injuries after the 2001 Toyota Celica he was driving left Beatty County Road near Brouwers Road as he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck a tree around 3:14 p.m. Dec. 23, police said.
“Our son was very hardworking,” she said. “When he was younger, he was in the Young Marines of Greensburg. It gave him a lot of structure and guidance.”
The 17-year-old had attended Greater Latrobe School District until ninth grade prior to enrolling in cyber school, his mother said. She said he planned on joining the U.S. Navy after graduating high school.
Nearanzio worked with his father, Scott, for Nearanzio Contracting. She said her son helped with “everything from drywalls, to painting, to building … He knew how to do a complete house.”
Nearnazio also participated in the Unity Township Youth Football & Cheerleading Association from ages 5-13, his mother said.
“He met a lot of his friends at Unity Township football. A lot of his coaches are still his friends,” she added.
Katessa Laymon, 17, of the Penn area dated Nearanzio.
“He had a ton of friends. He was very outgoing. He always wanted to try something new,” she said.
Nearanzio “loved cars very much,” Laymon said.
“The car he crashed in was like his child,” she said. “He’s been working on it for years. And even before he had his license, he’d go out in his car and just sit in it and listen to music.”
Laymon said he rebuilt the “entire inside pretty much” of his 2001 Toyota Celica.
She said Nearanzio enjoyed camping, fishing, being outdoors and “anything that involved activity.”
“He was also sweet and loving, and kind to everyone. He was a very helping person,” she said.
Laymon helped her mom, Elizabeth Kane of Irwin, set up a GoFundMe account for his family to help cover funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/6a6de67b.
As of early Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $12,100, with a goal of reaching $15,000.
“We are very, very thankful for everyone who has donated,” Laymon said.
Added Amber Nearanzio: “His hospital bills aren’t here yet, and they are going to be a lot.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Hiram L. Nearanzio and Zachary R. Nearanzio, both of Latrobe; two sisters, Jasmine D. Martin and her husband, Tyler, of St. Augustine, Florida, and Jenna L. Beeman of Latrobe; and his biological mother, Lee Ann Garel of Greensburg.
Joshua was an organ donor who has already touched several lives by that generosity. Therefore, in his honor, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday in the Latrobe Alliance Church, 130 Kingston St., Latrobe. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
