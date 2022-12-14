A Homer-Center School District teacher is out on bond after being charged with possessing child pornography.
Charles Allen Kirkland, 31, of Derry Township was charged Monday with two counts of child pornography, disseminating videos and criminal use of a communication device – all felonies.
Pennsylvania State Police were alerted to nine videos through five CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between July 16 and Aug. 4. The tips came from Google which detected the videos in a Google Drive allegedly belonging to Kirkland.
Troopers with the PSP Computer Crime Unit were able to determine that some of the videos included children.
After obtaining an IP address, the PSP served an administrative subpoena to Comcast on Sept. 7 for the subscriber information. After Comcast responded on Dec. 7, the police subsequently obtained a search warrant for the Blairsville home on Dec. 9.
Troopers with the Computer Crimes Task Force and Kiski Valley barracks executed the search warrant Dec. 11 and found Kirkland asleep in a back bedroom. While being interviewed by police, Kirkland allegedly admitted to viewing the videos across multiple electronic devices.
Kirkland has been employed as a business teacher at Homer-Center School District since 2016.
Homer-Center School District Superintendent Ralph J. Cecere Jr. provided the Bulletin with a statement saying the district learned of the charges Sunday and they did not appear to be connected with the district.
“Nevertheless, the district has taken steps to ensure a safe campus and is working with local and state representatives to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Cecere said in the statement. “The district is ready and prepared to assist any stakeholders who believe they have information needing to be shared.”
Cecere added the district is taking the matter seriously and will follow all district policies and the Pennsylvania School Code with regard to the matter.
The school district was unable to provide any further details about Kirkland due to it being a personnel matter, Cecere said. A search of the Pennsylvania Teacher Certification database did not reveal any discipline history.
Kirkland, who graduated from Derry Area High School in 2010, also worked as a substitute teacher at DASD during the 2015-16 school year, according to DASD Superintendent Greg Ferencak. While teaching at DASD, Kirkland had all necessary clearances, Ferencak said.
According to a biography page on the Homer-Center School District website, Kirkland was also a student teacher at Greater Latrobe School District in 2015.
Kirkland is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
