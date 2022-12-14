Charles A. Kirkland

Charles A. Kirkland, 31, of Derry Township, was arrested Sunday for alleged possession of child pornography. Kirkland is a business teacher at Homer-Center School District and briefly worked as a substitute teacher at Derry Area School District during the 2015-16 school year.

 WESTMORELAND COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

A Homer-Center School District teacher is out on bond after being charged with possessing child pornography.

Charles Allen Kirkland, 31, of Derry Township was charged Monday with two counts of child pornography, disseminating videos and criminal use of a communication device – all felonies.

