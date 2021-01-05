The Derry Township Supervisors announced at Monday’s reorganization meeting that they will request bids for the Meadow Drive bioretention pond next week.
Chairman David Slifka said bids will be advertised on Friday, Jan. 8, and Wednesday, Jan. 13. Bids are expected to be opened 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the township municipal building.
Slifka said in October that a plan for the bioretention pond was submitted to the Westmoreland Conservation District. The purpose of the retention pond is to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
Township officials intend to construct a stormwater bioretention pond, utilizing a 2.25-acre piece, in addition to another acre of land owned by the township. The original intent was to catch 30 acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres.
There is a second bioretention pond, planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. But Meadow Drive is the biggest project with the most acreage.
“We had to take care of the flooding, so it’s a bigger project than it was originally,” Slifka said. “This is the biggest project of the three. We’ll see (where the bids come in) and take it from there.
“It should make a world of difference. It’s going to help us divert some of that water.”
Also on Monday, the supervisors approved a cooperation agreement between the township and the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at Bradenville, regarding the planned new fire station. The measure outlines the parties responsible and obligations with regards to repayment of what’s being called a “bridge loan” and the “term loan” for the new station.
“All this agreement does is outline who is paying what and when,” township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said. “As far as the amortization schedule, the fire department is responsible for the construction, which we’re calling the bridge loan. (The township and fire department) are both responsible for certain percentages and portions of the term loan once it’s actually a full building.”
Last February, the supervisors approved a cooperation agreement between the township and the fire company, outlining the parties responsible and obligations with regards to building the new fire station. The supervisors explained on Monday that they “ran into a glitch” with the previous bank involved, and the price increased, so they found another bank to go through on the project.
The station – the only one currently in operation throughout the township – was previously awarded $750,000 to build the new building on School Street in Bradenville. The funding was part of nearly $6 million awarded to several Westmoreland County municipalities and organizations through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RCAP) grant program. The money is earmarked, per state officials, for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects in the state.
The building is estimated to cost $1.5 million with about half coming from the state, and the other half from the department and the township. Part of the cost comes from the loan and in-kind services.
The building, located adjacent to the department’s current fire station, will be constructed of steel and concrete. The new station, at roughly 8,500 square feet, will be about 40% larger than the current building.
The current station was built in 1952 as a dance hall and was converted to a fire station in the late 1970s. Initially, the department had only three trucks and now boasts six vehicles. The new fire station will feature heated floors and eliminate the need for a separate building to house water rescue equipment and utility vehicles.
The new building will also feature five truck bays, compared to just two in the existing station. Other additions will include a back wall storage area, a compressor room, along with an office, radio room and a lounge/kitchen area.
The building will also include bunks for six men and six women, along with shower facilities. During periods of major flooding in 2018, in which the department received 80-plus calls in three days, firefighters were forced to sleep on couches or trucks, but now, they’ll have sleeping quarters in the new building.
The supervisors also:
- Reviewed the Wuchina subdivision along Route 982, contingent upon the approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer;
- Informed residents of a Christmas tree recycling program. Slifka told residents to drop off their tree by the fence at the township building;
- Instructed residents to remove vehicles and portable basketball hoops from all roadways to allow snow plows to get through during periods of heavy snow. Slifka also requested residents do not throw snow onto township right of ways.
