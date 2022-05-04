Derry Township supervisors recognize good Samaritan

Derry Township Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting Tuesday night which gave those in attendance a chance to spotlight one local resident who has taken trash cleanup into his own hands.
Steve Berry was in attendance for the meeting and, during the visitor comment portion, shed some light on some of the work he has done. Berry also had the opportunity to share his thoughts on how community members and supervisors can help prevent littering in the first place.
“There are three levels that need to be drawn in... picking up, bringing those who litter to justice, and to try to advertise to promote citizens to help prevent littering,” Berry said.
Berry has taken all three of those into his own hands, even adding anti-littering advertisements on the back of his own personal vehicle that read “don’t be a litterbug” and “take your trash home.”
Berry’s commitment goes beyond advocacy, however, because he has taken a great deal of action to clean up many areas in the township. He has volunteered his own time and resources to go around the township picking up trash that has been left behind by litterbugs.
Berry noted that in just over the past year or so that he has been collecting litter, he estimates he has picked up over 2,000 pounds of trash from township roadsides. The bulk of Berry’s time has been spent cleaning along Latrobe-Derry Road and Uschak Road, two roadways he said he believes have the worst littering issues in the township.
Berry said he notices in some instances he picks up trash from one spot and just a day later, new trash appears in the same area. He said his trash pickup initiative feels like a losing battle at times. However, that does not stop Berry from advocating, and picking up trash. He encourages the community to help with picking up trash when they can, though he wants everyone to be very careful while doing so given that the trashpiles are often found along busy roads.
In other business, the supervisors agreed to approve:
- The ratification of the agreement with bargaining unit of the International Union Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 30 retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026;
- Change Order No. 2 for the Meadow Drive and Fawn Court Stormwater Pond and Improvement Project in the amount of $16,410;
- The Shapria (Trout Run Woods Partnership) Lot Line Revision off Millwood Road which has been approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning;
- The Braden Subdivision No. 2 of McFarland Road which has been approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning.
Derry Township Board of Supervisors will meet again 5 p.m. June 7 at the Derry Township Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.