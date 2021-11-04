The Derry Township supervisors presented a balanced budget during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The budget is $4,614,428, about $1.15 million more than 2021’s spending plan.
Once again, the supervisors were able to balance the budget without a tax increase. The township’s current millage rate is 3.0 mills.
The preliminary budget will be available for public inspection during office hours until Tuesday, Dec. 8, at which time formal adoption of the budget will be completed.
The preliminary budget includes $58,527 in the general fund and $586,034 in capital improvement Act 13 impact fee funds, along with $723,743 in coronavirus relief funds, putting estimated cash balances, as Nov. 1, at $1,372,285. The estimated fund balance at the end of the year is $1,136, 107, and liquid fuels are at $3,981.
According to the proposed budget, the township’s earned income taxes are $1,350,000, real estate taxes are $389,500 and local service taxes at $220,000. The earned income and local service taxes remain at the same rate as 2021 with real estate taxes bumping up $5,000 over last year’s spending plan.
In addition, the supervisors approved an amendment to last year’s budget including the township’s allocation of $723,578.26 received from the American Rescue Plan and a resolution approving $100,000 in appropriations from the allocation to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for the Keystone State Park sanitary sewer extension project.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following items of note:
- Local Share Assessment agreement with the Westmoreland County Transit Authority for a term beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022;
- Review the Borbonus subdivision on Stoney Run Road contingent upon approval from the Westmoreland County of Planning. Another subdivision request, the Zajdel subdivision on Pittsburgh Street was tables as the subdivision plan wasn’t complete.
In addition, supervisors chairman David Slifka welcomed Don Kepple unofficially to the board. Kepple, who was in attendance at the meeting, was elected to Vince DeCario’s position on the pole in Tuesday’s general election. DeCario previously announced he would not be running for re-election.
Slifka also reiterated dates for the township’s leaf collection will be Nov. 5 and 12. He reminded residents not to include grass clippings or branches and to only include leaf clippings in paper bio-degradable bags.
Also, he reminded residents to remove all unlicensed and non-inspected vehicles from property.
In addition, with winter weather approaching, he reminded residents that the time to remove vehicles and portable basketball hoops off the roads is now.
Several members of the public attended the meeting to once again comment on the ambulance coverage of services in the township and ordinances for salvage yards, two issues that were discussed last month.
