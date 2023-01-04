Even with a new year, not much will change in Derry Township after the board of supervisors held its reorganization meeting Tuesday evening.
Supervisor David Slifka was once again unanimously approved as chairman of the board for 2023. Jim Prohaska was reelected vice chairman.
Slifka said his reelection as chairman shows the other supervisors’ confidence in him leading the board in the new year.
“We are all very comfortable working together,” Slifka said. “Why change something when it is working?”
All three supervisors will continue serving as roadmasters in the same districts as last year. Slifka and Prohaska will oversee Districts 2 and 3 while Supervisor Don Kepple will oversee District 1.
“We are very familiar with our districts and know the needs of the roads,” Slifka said on keeping oversight of the same districts.
Township employee Donna Wano was reelected as the board’s secretary and treasurer. There was also no change to the township’s contracted engineer firm and solicitor. Both of those services will be handled by Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. and Dodaro, Matta & Cambest.
Mark Piantine was reappointed by the Derry Township supervisors as fire chief for the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. Piantine has served as fire chief since 2003.
Tax rates in the township held at their same rates with the only new tax going into effect being the Public Fire Tax. The 1 mill tax was adopted by ordinance back in November 2022 and will help cover the expenses associated with the Bradenville VFD.
Other appointments by the township supervisors included:
- Appointment of Kelly, Sparber, White and Associates for accounting and payroll services;
- Appointment of Emil Bove of Bove Engineering as certified sewage enforcement officer;
- Appointment of Terry Giannini as emergency management coordinator;
- Appointment of Brian Edmiston as a member of the vacancy board, and
- Appointment of Ellen Keefe as a board member of the Derry Township Municipal Authority for a five-year term.
After the reorganization meeting, the board adjourned and began its regular meeting of the new year.
The board unanimously approved an ordinance amending the Local Tax Collection Law to allow waivers of penalties for property owners who fail to pay their taxes within the first year of ownership. The amendment is part of legislation that was enacted last year. Townships were given until Jan. 9 to update their ordinances.
The supervisors also approved the local share assessment agreement with the Westmoreland County Transit Authority. The agreement will expire June 30.
Going into the new year, Slifka expects to keep improving the township for the residents and as of right now, doesn’t expect any significant challenges ahead.
“We’re trying to keep improving the infrastructure for our residents, everyone,” Slifka said. “But as the year goes on I’m sure some problems will show up.”
The board of supervisors will meet again 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
