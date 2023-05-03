Residents of Derry Township did more than their share to clean up the area last month, the supervisors announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisor Dave Slifka characterized the event as a resounding success that filled 20 roll-off dumpsters and brought in more than 4,000 old tires that were scattered around the township.
“With as big as we are, you don’t see all that stuff and it came out of the grass, the mud, everything,” Slifka said.
It was the first time the township held a cleanup event, which the township plans to hold annually, Slifka said.
“It never stopped,” he said. “We had a good flow of traffic. There were 12 cars waiting Friday morning … clear back across the street.”
The township partnered with Westmoreland Cleanways to make sure items were properly disposed. Dumpsters were provided by Salandro’s Refuse Inc. in Crabtree.
“We kind of underestimated how many (dumpsters) we needed but (Salandro’s) came to the plate,” Slifka said.
Slifka said the success of last month’s cleanup goes to the residents and employees of the township.
“We want to thank the public works employees and office staff for their efforts to make this event run smoothly,” he said. “People were cleaning up and they took advantage of it, so thanks to them for coming.”
In other business, the supervisors approved the demolition of a single-family home located at 1359 state Route 981 as part of the county’s efforts to reduce blight.
The property was one of six selected by the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority to be razed this year.
Last year, the county commissioners put aside more than $10 million to fight blight throughout the county. Derry Township officials hope at least three other properties are selected for demolition in the near future, Slifka said.
While approving the demolition of one property, the supervisors also approved a plan revision for the Homes Build Hope land development on Harrison Avenue.
Homes Build Hope is a nonprofit, affordable housing agency based in Greensburg. The agency opened six affordable townhouses on Mary Street near Legion-Keener Park back in March 2022.
The project on Harrison Avenue is still being developed, Slifka said.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- Payment to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. for the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue stormwater improvement project in the amount of $8,069.49;
- Allocation of $25,000 from ARPA funding to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for the Greenfield Road manhole replacement project;
- Hiring part-time summer help as needed at a rate of $13.50 per hour, and
- The Mikeska side lot addition on Elliott Drive and the Skacel land development plan on Bergman Road.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. June 6 at the township municipal building.
