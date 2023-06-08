The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $11,000 in donations that will benefit nine area nonprofit organizations.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 6:45 am
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $11,000 in donations that will benefit nine area nonprofit organizations.
The donations were part of Tuesday’s supervisors meeting.
Caldwell Memorial Library was the largest recipient, receiving $2,500.
The volunteer fire departments of Derry Borough, Blairsville and New Alexandria will receive $1,500 each. The Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department in Derry Township receives money collected through the township’s fire tax.
The township also approved three $800 donations to the Mechesneytown, Pershing and Salem cemeteries associations for abandoned cemeteries.
Laurel Faith in Action, which provides services to area seniors, and the Barbara Thompson Early Learning Center, will also receive $800.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors has made annual donations over the past decade in various amounts.
The supervisors also approved a $5,916.08 payment to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. for the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue stormwater improvement project.
The following subdivisions were approved by the township and the Westmoreland County Department of Planning:
Supervisor Dave Slifka reminded residents to make sure they are keeping their glass clippings off the road. Recent events have led to potential accidents, he said.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting 9 a.m. June 15 to open and approve bids related to the purchase of a tractor and side-mounted hydraulic boom mower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
