The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved a payment to one of the firms working on the construction of a bioretention pond and additional stormwater projects near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
The payment of $90,313.81 to RJF Development was approved unanimously.
Township Supervisor Dave Slifka said the project is approximately 70% completed.
Last spring, the supervisors awarded the base bid of $299,290 for the project in the area of Meadow Drive and Fawn Court to the Greensburg-based firm out of 15 bids received. Alternate bids by RJF Development were also awarded by the township for additional work.
According to Slifka, the project is intended to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding lower Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
The work covered by the alternate bids involves additional stormwater piping and inlets in the area of Cameron and Meadow streets, along with extending stormwater infrastructure that would have terminated at the cul-de-sac on Fawn Court nearest the EWCTC with additional piping and inlets stretching to Branwell Drive.
A second bioretention pond is planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue.
To help pay for the project, the township is using a $250,000 state grant, derived from fines for permit violations during construction of the Mariner East II natural gas pipeline.
In addition, the township is able to tap pandemic recovery money it received to cover additional costs from the project.
Slifka said the supervisors are hoping to tap pandemic recovery money the township is receiving to cover more of the project costs.
The supervisors also took care of some regular business, including the appointment of a liaison between the township and Berkheimer and Donna Wano as the 2022 Right-To-Know officer.
In addition, the township supervisors approved two ordinances extending the real estate tax exemptions for new residential dwellings and commercial, industrial and business real estate until Dec. 31, 2024.
