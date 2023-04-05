The Derry Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved participating in a national opioid settlement against the nation’s top pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies for their role in the opioid crisis.

The companies, which include Teva, Allergan, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, have set aside $6.63 billion for opioid remediation. That money will be split across a majority of states that have chosen to settle with the companies.

