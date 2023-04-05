The Derry Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved participating in a national opioid settlement against the nation’s top pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies for their role in the opioid crisis.
The companies, which include Teva, Allergan, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, have set aside $6.63 billion for opioid remediation. That money will be split across a majority of states that have chosen to settle with the companies.
The township’s solicitor, Sam Dalfonso, said for the township to receive a portion of the settlement, he needs to research whether there are any programs or facilities within the township that are involved with treating opioid addiction. If no such programs exist, the money would go back to Westmoreland County.
The settlements require the companies to change their practices on how they market opioid medication and have pharmacies develop “robust oversight programs.”
Derry Township and Westmoreland County as a whole have dealt with the fallout of widespread opioid abuse over the past two decades.
Prescription opioids were found as a contributing factor for nearly 23% of the county’s 118 overdoses last year, according to a report published in March by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. That same year, 89 people – about 75% of the county’s overdose deaths – had fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in their system.
Still, the county has seen a decrease in overdose deaths compared to 2021. The largest decrease in deaths were heroin overdoses, which dropped 88% from the previous year in 2022. Prescription opioid and fentanyl overdoses followed behind with decreases of 48% and 35%, respectively.
The county also saw decreases last year in methamphetamine and cocaine overdoses.
Municipalities have until April 18 to participate in the settlement process.
In other business, the supervisors awarded a seal coat project to Quaker Sales Corporation in Johnstown. Out of the three companies to bid on the project, Quaker Sales Corporation was the lowest responsible bidder at a bid of $286,198.90. That bid was between $70,000 to $100,000 lower than bids by Russell Standard and Midland Asphalt Materials, Inc.
The township also appointed Karen Conway as deputy tax collector. Conway had been working with Debby Zello and is familiar with the area, according to Supervisor David Slifka.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution to renunciate any claim to a set of paper streets in the West Derry area.
The plan of lots were established back in 1891 but was never recorded, Dalfonso said. According to state law, the township typically loses any right to claim the roads after 21 years and no development. The current property owner needed a resolution by the township so they could move forward with development, Dalfonso said.
“To tell you how old it was, it was in Vol. I of the planning records of Westmoreland County,” Dalfonso said.
The township will also host its first cleanup days April 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The township will have dumpsters available for township residents only to drop off bulk trash items. Residential trash and hazardous household materials will not be accepted.
The dumpsters will be at the township municipal building located at 5321 Route 982.
Slifka said the township has received a lot of interest so far and he expects a good turnout.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. May 2.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
