Derry Township is the latest area municipality to sign on to join Westmoreland County in a proposed national settlement of lawsuits against several drug companies related to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
At Monday’s regular meeting, Derry Township supervisors agreed to sign on for the proposed $26-billion national settlement, retroactive to Dec. 29, 2021.
The settlement would end thousands of government-based lawsuits against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmeriscourceBergen Corp., as well as drug manufacturer Jansen Pharmaceutical Inc. and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson.
If the county can get its 11 eligible municipalities to agree to sign on, then they and the county could net up to $22 million, paid out over a duration of 18 years. The number of municipalities with 10,000 or more residents in each county that sign on determine how much funding will become available. However, just how that funding will be spent is still to be determined.
Last month, Unity Township and Hempfield Township were among the other county municipalities to agree to join the settlement.
The three largest of the U.S. drug distributors recently announced an extension to the deadline until Jan. 26. Approximately $10.7 billion of the overall $26 billion is dependent on how many municipalities and counties decide to participate, according to Reuters.
At the annual township reorganization held before Monday’s regular meeting, Dave Slifka was reappointed as supervisors chairman and Jim Prohaska as vice chairman.
Other township appointments for 2022 include:
- Donna Wano as secretary and treasurer;
- To set the treasurer’s bond at $1 million;
- To designate First Commonwealth Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) as depositories for township funds;
- To set the mileage rate of $0.585 per mile for the calendar year, per the IRS rate;
- Dave Slifka, Jim Prohaska and Don Kepple as roadmasters;
- To maintain three road districts and to appoint roadmasters to the following locations: Kepple for District 1, Slifka as District 2 and Kepple as District 3;
- Dodaro, Matta & Cambest, PC, as solicitor;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as engineer at will;
- Kelly, Sparber, White & Associates LLC as account and payroll services;
- Emil Bove as certified sewage enforcement officer;
- Award insurance contract to Varine-Slavin Inc.;
- Terry Giannini as emergency management director;
- John Rusnock as member of vacancy board;
- Appoint Joe Dixon to the Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board for a five-year term;
- Appoint Mark Piantine as fire chief;
- To hold meetings on the first Tuesday of the month. This year’s supervisors meeting time has been changed to 5 p.m.;
- For the supervisors to attend the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Convention April 24-27, with the voting delegate to be the chairman or vice chairman. Supervisors will be paid their normal wages and expenses that include room, meals and travel;
- To continue all township policies and procedures, milage and fire hydrant and street light taxes at 2021 levels, including: Real estate tax — 3.0 mills; earned income tax — 1% (50% to township and 50% to Derry Area School District); amusement tax — 5% (price of admission); municipal lien letters — $25: street light tax — $20 occupied parcels and $10 vacant parcels; fire hydrant — $6 (flat rate); driveway permits — $25; road bonding — $12,500 per mile; solicitation permits — $50 per month, and encroachment permits (per PennDOT fee schedule);
- A resolution to designate all parks and playgrounds in the township as being tobacco free in conjunction with the state Department of Health’s Young Lungs in Play program.
At last month’s meeting, the supervisors approved a $4,614,428 final budget without a tax increase.
The budget is about $1.15 million more than the 2021 spending plan. The township’s current millage rate is 3.0 mills.
The budget includes $58,527 in the general fund and $586,034 in capital improvement Act 13 impact fee funds, along with $723,743 in coronavirus relief funds.
According to the spending plan, the township’s earned income taxes are $1,350,000, real estate taxes are $389,500 and local service taxes at $220,000. The earned income and local service taxes remain at the same rate as 2021 with real estate taxes bumping up $5,000 over the previous year’s spending plan.
Supervisors added that Christmas “Tree-cycling” is available at the township municipal building, 5321 Route 982, through Jan. 31 (open drop off). Officials also reminded residents to remove vehicles and portable basketball hoops off the roads, and to not throw snow onto township rights of way.
