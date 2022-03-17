A review of complaints from a Derry Township senior community led the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) board of directors on Tuesday to decide to take action on a number of discoveries made by its solicitor.
The board instructed Solicitor Lee Demosky to look into issues brought to its attention regarding the Whispering Knoll pump station at the 55-and-older housing development in Derry Township.
Residents have complained of not only low water pressure, but also that the development loses water service when a power outage occurs, affecting the pump station at the development, which was built by Jim Thomas Construction Co.
LMA has reported to a representative from the homeowners association for the development that there isn’t anything the board can do for the group and that most likely the association would need to be financially responsible for any upgrades to the pump station. However, there were issues discovered that do need to be dealt with by the authority.
The first item is to have the owner grant easements for the pump station to LMA, which aren’t currently in place. The authority has given Demosky the authority to construct a letter asking that those agreements be implemented.
The other, which Demosky said is the more serious situation, is the discovery of issues that could affect fire protection for the development.
“I sort of consider this a necessity,” Demosky told the LMA board.
According to Demosky, responding fire companies need to carry a special apparatus on their trucks in order to access the system to extinguish any fire that might break out at the development.
The authority is going to contact Derry Township fire departments to ensure that they are aware of the situation and ensure that the leaders of the various departments have confirmation of that.
“I just don’t want any assumptions. I want it in writing,” he added.
With regard to the residents’ complaints that sparked the review, LMA board members said they would be willing to work with them on some solutions, but unfortunately they would have to be the financial responsibility of the development’s homeowners association as an infrastructure improvement.
One of the suggestions was that a backup generator be installed so that in the event of a power outage, residents wouldn’t lose access to water service.
However, the LMA board members agreed the first step is still to get those easements in place, because the authority isn’t going to be involved in any project without that.
In addition, the board also approved the following items of note for the water department:
- A motion to hire college students for summer employment at a rate of $11 per hour with a 50-cent bonus for any returning students;
- Payment of an invoice from Demosky totaling $942.10 for work on the Whispering Knoll issue.
On the sewage side, the board approved the following:
- Payments of $229,369.50 from the capital additions fund, including payments of $221,418 to Kukurin Construction for the siphon chamber screen replacement; $275.50 and $176 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. for the siphon chamber screen replacement and interceptor stabilization repairs; and $7,500 to Mary Ann Hamilton for an interceptor stabilization repairs easement;
- Payments of $315,110.32 from the construction fund, including $293.286 to Genesis Construction and $21,824 to Gibson-Thomas for the EQ tank;
- An amendment to the 2016 Consent Order Agreement extending a deadline to July 1, 2022;
- Payment of invoices totaling $1,338.63 and $654.40 from Demosky.
