Derry Township supervisors are hoping the new year brings approval of some of the more than $1.2 million in Pennsylvania grant applications it approved Tuesday evening.

The grant applications are split across three stormwater and waterline projects. More than $105 million has been made available this year to local municipalities through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program. All of the grants require a matching contribution between 15%-33% depending on the size of the grant.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.