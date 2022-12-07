Derry Township supervisors are hoping the new year brings approval of some of the more than $1.2 million in Pennsylvania grant applications it approved Tuesday evening.
The grant applications are split across three stormwater and waterline projects. More than $105 million has been made available this year to local municipalities through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program. All of the grants require a matching contribution between 15%-33% depending on the size of the grant.
Derry Township Supervisor Dave Slifka said the township has been aggressively going after any grant it can to update systems or connect new properties to existing water and sewer services.
The township’s largest grant application of $639,251.75 would extend existing waterlines along Guthrie Road.
“They have sewage but no city water,” Slifka said. “That’s a no-brainer trying to get them water plus there is a lot of buildable property out there.”
If approved, water would be supplied through the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Slifka said.
Other potential projects include $499,500 for stormwater improvement in the Bradenville community and a $63,500 retrofit of a stormwater pond at The Village at Spring Crest.
Slifka said with old mines being filled in over the years, management of stormwater has become a constant priority for the township.
Stormwater was also the topic of two township property owners who told the supervisors they want to see something done with drainage onto their property. Both of the men claimed the issue was due to either past township or municipal authority work.
Supervisor Jim Prohaska said a meeting could be set up in the near future to discuss the issue further but time was taken after the meeting to discuss it.
The supervisors were also asked if they had considered contracting small cellular towers to provide better coverage throughout the township.
Township officials had not considered the possibility of “gap coverage” cellular towers but they recently received a permit application for a cellular tower to be built in the township. Slifka did not have the details of the permit readily available at the meeting.
Slifka said the township had problems with service from Verizon and recently switched carriers to AT&T which has reduced the number of problems it was having.
Representatives of the township and Public Utilities Commission are scheduled to meet next week and Slifka said he would bring the issue to them and see if there are any other solutions or opportunities.
The supervisors unanimously approved the 2023 budget. The balanced budget will see a $900,000 drop in expenditures to $3.6 million mostly due to the significant reduction of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
While property taxes were not increased for the upcoming year, a new fire safety tax will take effect. The 1% tax on property owners is expected to raise about $120,000 a year with a majority of the revenue going to the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department.
The township supervisors also approved the following:
- Pay estimate #6 to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. for the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue stormwater improvement project in the amount of $68,779.18;
- Final pay estimate #2 to Hranec Sheet Metal, Inc. for the garage heating project in the amount of $19,380.63;
- Accepted the westerly portion of Westmoreland Avenue in Derry Township as a public road;
- Increased the tax collector cost for a three-year tax certification from $15 to $20;
- Approved the Latrobe Sportsmen’s Association Subdivision on Strawcutter Road;
- Approved the Lute Subdivision on Kingston Club Road;
- Approved the Eaglehouse Subdivision on Burns Street, and
- Approved the Jill Clawson Subdivision on Barchesky Road.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will next meet 5 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
