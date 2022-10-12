Derry Township residents attending Tuesday’s informational meeting on a proposed tax for fire protection said they want to see it implemented equally among residents and the area fire departments.
Supervisors unveiled a proposed 1 mill public safety fire tax at the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. If approved, the tax would provide an estimated $123,263 a year to the fire company located within the township.
Supervisor Dave Slifka said it had been looking over the past three years at implementing the tax, which it is allowed to at a rate up to 3 mills, according to state code.
He told the residents at the meeting the township has a duty to provide fire protection to its residents.
“Derry Township encompasses roughly 96 square miles and is home to 13,600 residents, as well as many businesses and schools, making our responsibility quite significant,” he said.
The department has responded to 430 calls so far this year. Last year it responded to 582 calls.
But residents told supervisors they don’t want to be taxed to pay a fire department that doesn’t respond to their area. For residents like Joe Dixon, fire departments such as Blairsville are much closer and at times first to respond.
“Accidents and fires don’t know (municipal) boundaries,” Dixon said. “I’m in favor of the tax but give my tax to the people that are going to serve me.”
Dixon and others want to see the tax money collected to not only go to Bradenville VFD, but others like Derry Borough, Blairsville and New Alexandria VFDs that also respond.
Dixon said he’s been a member of the Blairsville VFD for 40 years because it is closer to his home. Six other township residents also serve with the department.
The strain of covering nearly 100 square miles is still new for the lone department in the township. Up until 2014, Eastern Derry VFD helped provide coverage.
But in 2014, the department shut down due to financial mismanagement and fraud. The department’s fire chief, Derrick Bollinger, along with his wife and the department’s secretary, Regina, were charged with stealing more than $68,000 from the department.
The Bollingers pled guilty to the charges in 2017.
Slifka said the township could look in the future at creating a substation and would discuss sharing the funds with other departments but now it has to focus on sustaining Bradenville. The township does donate money to Bradenville and the other local fire departments, Slifka said.
In June, the township donated $50,000 to the Bradenville department and $1,500 to Derry Borough, Blairsville and New Alexandria fire departments. Slifka said no other municipalities donate to Bradenville.
Steve Frye asked Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine about the yearly cost to run the department.
Piantine said the department’s yearly operating costs were upwards of $110,000 a year. Last year the department raised $95,000. The department’s worker’s compensation costs – about $25,000 – is covered by the township, Slifka said.
The fire department also receives funding from the Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association but those funds are calculated by the state and vary from year to year. This year, Bradenville VFD received $77,865.
Along with equality of funding to the fire departments, residents also asked the township to consider a per capita tax instead of charging property owners.
“I’m all for finding a way to get some money but you have to be fair,” Dave Nickle. “It’s always dump it on the property owners.”
Both Nickle and Slifka said taxing authorities have continued to raise taxes over the past 20 years in the form of millage. Slifka said while the school district has increased taxes over that time, the township hasn’t since 2003.
“I know you’re on the school board, how soon are you going to raise taxes again?” Slifka asked Frye. “I’m up to 91 mills.”
Frye, a Derry Area School District Board of Education member and township resident, said he believed now to be the wrong time to raise taxes.
Slifka reiterated that the school district had raised taxes during periods of economic downturn while the township has been carefully looking at this tax for years. The township would rather implement a tax that goes directly to the fire department rather than the general fund.
Township Solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the township is only allowed to implement a millage-based tax, according to state code. He was not aware of a law that allows for a fee to be assessed per person for fire protection and public safety.
Dalfonso said the township could look at adding the tax as a referendum item during the next election cycle but would have to discuss the option with county officials to see if state laws would allow for it.
The township supervisors will consider the residents’ input and could consider a vote on the tax as soon as November, Slifka said.
“We ask that you please continue to support the Bradenville Fire Department and its volunteers, as well as our efforts to provide the residents of Derry Township with the best public safety measures possible,” Slifka said.
