Derry Township residents attending Tuesday’s informational meeting on a proposed tax for fire protection said they want to see it implemented equally among residents and the area fire departments.

Supervisors unveiled a proposed 1 mill public safety fire tax at the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department. If approved, the tax would provide an estimated $123,263 a year to the fire company located within the township.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.