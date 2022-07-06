Derry Township supervisors will be replacing its garage heating system before winter arrives after approving the $67,700 bid during a quick Tuesday meeting.
The project will replace the original heating system from 1976, according to board Chairman and Supervisor David Slifka.
“Coming in after snow removal (last winter), we found it’s just not efficient enough,” Slifka said.
The contract was unanimously approved for the lowest of two bidders, Hranec Mechanical Contractors in Uniontown. The $67,700 bid was more than $16,000 under the second bid.
Supervisors also approved the eighth pay estimate for the Meadow Drive and Fawn Court stormwater pond improvement project. The $30,054.20 payment will be made to RJF Development Corporation, whose employees have about three more weeks of work left, Slifka said.
The township received a $500 credit in that project after it was determined the contractors would not have to go under a resident’s shed, documents showed.
The board unanimously approved the Snyder-Kelly Village subdivision on state Route 982 after its approval by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval by the board does not include acceptance of the new roads until they meet the township’s specifications.
The board recessed until its scheduled special meeting 10 a.m. Monday, July 11. The meeting is to increase the township’s debt for the purchase of a wheel loader, not to exceed $100,000.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held 5 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Derry Township Municipal Building.
