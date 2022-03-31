Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) held both a special and regular meeting Wednesday to discuss next year’s budget along with the normal agenda.
During the special meeting, Authority Manager Renae McCracken presented two budgets for 2023. Both budgets were similar but differed in the fact that one was assuming they would hire a new assistant manager. An executive meeting was held to discuss the hiring of that employee.
Revenues within 2023 budget are up and expenses seem to remain the same as this year’s budget. Expenses were thoroughly looked over by members of the board with questions from members being answered by McCracken.
Some areas discussed within the budget were cost of fuel for pump stations, employee salaries, treatment plant expenses, maintenance costs and supply costs. Concerns about a high maintenance and supply cost for 2022 were brought up. Increased costs in maintenance last year were due to one-time purchases of manhole covers and risers. In 2023 the maintenance and supply costs are budgeted for $70,000.
Due to discussed and voted upon changes at the meeting there were no final numbers given for projected revenue or expenses. Changes to the budget plan are to be made by McCracken and the 2023 budget will be voted upon at their next meeting.
With the special meeting being adjourned, the board began the regularly scheduled meeting. A motion to adopt a resolution in an emergency situation was set in place. The resolution would allow chairman Dan Duralia to sign a grant application for funds that would go towards the Loyalhanna Trail extension project.
Engineer Ed Schmitt, who works for Gibson-Thomas Engineering, gave a report on current projects starting with more on the sewer main line running to the New Alexandria pump station. Regarding the line, it has recently been tied-in at the station and they are expecting an inspection to happen once electricity is in to do so.
Trees have also been removed and cleanup of the site is slated to begin as soon as the weather allows the contractors to do so. Temporary crossings are also required to be able to access certain areas but they could take up to 28 weeks to receive and install.
During installation, issues arose with Salem Township over ruts being left in township roads which were thought to be from construction. Assurances have been made to Salem Township by authority solicitor Bill McCabe that they were only using the roads not performing any sort of work on them.
Issues the Monteparte family were having were also brought up by Ed Schmitt, such as whenever a contractor struck utility lines at the family’s home. Schmitt explained this as a simple mistake that while it shouldn’t happen, can happen when lines aren’t marked. Lines on the property have all been repaired.
Schmitt went on to say that the Monteparte family requested their driveway be laid with stone and compacted as part of repairs to their property. Requests were also made to assure the family’s home wouldn’t be blocked on Wednesdays from 12 to 7 p.m. since an at-home business is operated there.
Moving on from the sewer line, Gibson-Thomas Engineering has sent a letter to Torrance regarding a project planned for the future. Currently the project is in its infant stage with talks between everyone involved pertaining to the planning of the project. The board is hoping that some funding can be acquired from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Repairs have also been made to a manhole that was leaking over 30,000 gallons of water a day. This repair has significantly decreased the amount of stress on pumping stations DTMA’s watch. Charts showing the difference in flow before and after the repair were presented by McCracken.
Regarding a right of way for a new telephone pole, Ken Monteparte has requested that the township pay $1,500 for the right of way which is a 30-square-foot area needed by the power company. A motion to give $1,500 to the family for the right of way was approved unanimously.
On a small upcoming project for Route 982 three different ways of handling the project have been planned out for a deeper review. The authority is looking to complete the project without cutting through properties but questions on who owns an alleyway in Cooperstown are still up in the air. Once the board finds out who owns the “unnamed alleyway” they proceed with obtaining the land and repairing lines underneath.
Moving on from the engineers reports, the board unanimously agreed that appointment of someone to their board from Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) should remain to be done so by DTMA’s board. They also believe that LMA should be able to approve who gets appointed to their board from DTMA by the vote of LMA’s own board. This is how things have worked in the past and DTMA hopes to continue a great working relationship with LMA through this.
Motions to advertise the new job listing for assistant manager in the newspaper were unanimously approved. Treasurer Joseph Dixon and Secretary Ellen C. Keefe were assigned to assist Renae McCracken in deciding the best job description to attract qualified candidates. Salary rates for the position are to be determined.
McCracken followed by giving her manager’s report. She let other board members know the previously purchased F-350 pickup truck will be delivered on April 11. She had gleaming remarks about the newly implemented pay-by-phone service saying that it has been assisting the disabled with being able to pay their bills. She also reported the discovery of a new leaking manhole, that is already on its way to being fixed.
In other business, manhole inspections were brought up for a sewer line running from the Brenizer pump station to McGee run. An emergency motion was put in place to allow Gibson-Thomas Engineering to spend up to $15,000 to inspect manholes along that line. Reasoning for the emergency motion is the upcoming August deadline for inspections to be done ahead of the Torrance project.
The Dogwood Acres Renewed Final NPDES permit will be put into effect on April 1. Plans are to outfit the pump station at Dogwood with a monitor which would allow less of a need to watch the numbers manually. This monitor does not have to be installed until after the newly renewed permit is over on March 31, 2027.
Closing the meeting out, board members also unanimously approved a 3.5% raise for full-time staff receive and a $1 an hour raise part-time staff. Renae McCracken also debuted a new logo for DTMA, which was voted upon by the staff. The logo will be the face of the new online billing system and should be displayed on the side of their new pickup truck in the form of a placard.
DTMA will be holding their next regular meeting on April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.