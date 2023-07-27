A Derry Township man was swindled out of $1,000 earlier this month after he was tricked into thinking he was purchasing an enclosed trailer in a legitimate online sale.

According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley, troopers on July 10 at 4:15 p.m. responded for a reported crime of an unknown actor who tricked an 82-year-old Derry Township man into thinking he was purchasing a 2016 Spartan 14x7-foot enclosed trailer from a legitimate seller based in Montana.

