A Derry Township man was swindled out of $1,000 earlier this month after he was tricked into thinking he was purchasing an enclosed trailer in a legitimate online sale.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley, troopers on July 10 at 4:15 p.m. responded for a reported crime of an unknown actor who tricked an 82-year-old Derry Township man into thinking he was purchasing a 2016 Spartan 14x7-foot enclosed trailer from a legitimate seller based in Montana.
The eBay advertisement that the seller posted on Craigslist, however, turned out to be fake. The victim provided eBay gift cards to satisfy the payment of $1,000, but later, the unknown actor requested additional funds to insure the trailer for shipping. This time, however, the victim refused to send anything else.
Investigators said the unknown actor used a “TextNow internet number,” 915-247-6536.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call PSP Trooper Josh Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.