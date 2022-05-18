In the early morning hours Tuesday, one man was shot outside of a Derry Township residence and the man accused of shooting him is now in jail, according to state police.
According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Edward B. Hart, 57, fired approximately a dozen rounds at the victim, at about 2:30 a.m. after he came to Hart’s camper to try to buy drugs.
The victim was interviewed by troopers at AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Hart was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and is being held in the Westmoreland County prison on $10,000 bail. He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Hart told the man to leave his home along state Route 982 after he attempted to buy drugs from him. Troopers then reported that the victim set fire to some items about 40 yards away from the camper where Hart lives, but still on the property, located not far from Blairsville. According to court papers, Hart said that he grabbed a rifle after hearing a suspicious noise not long after he told the victim to leave and found he was still on the property.
Hart admitted that he repeatedly fired at the man, who was running away from him and continued to shoot after hearing him fall and yell out in pain, according to court papers. He continued to shoot a few more times at the man’s car as he fled the scene.
Hart’s rifle and shell casings were seized from his home as part of the investigation.
The victim told police he drove home from the scene and police confirmed they found blood in the vehicle.
Hart faces a May 25 preliminary hearing.
