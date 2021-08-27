State police arrested and charged a Derry Township man with the rape and sexual abuse of a juvenile girl over a period of eight years on Wednesday.
Tyler A. Elsworth, 21, was arraigned on 30 separate counts of sexual assault, 20 counts each of rape and rape of a child, 10 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and two counts of photographing a sex act.
Troopers began investigating in July after receive a report from a New York child abuse hotline that a teenage girl claimed she was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted by Elsworth between 2008, when she was approximately four years old, until 2016.
Trooper Jason Kinger reported that the girl told the authorities in New York many of the sexual assaults occurred in Derry Township.
During an interview in New York, she said “she didn’t know what was happening, but knew it wasn’t good.”
According to Kinger, she realized as she got older that the defendant had been raping her. She claimed many of the rapes and sexual abuse occurred in Elsworth’s bedroom and sometimes he photographed her while she was naked.
According to court documents, Elsworth apologized to her when she was 11 or 12 years old.
“I’m sorry. I know this is wrong but my inner demons make me do this stuff,” she quoted Elsworth as telling her after one assault.
The abuse, Kinger said the girl told investigators, stopped in 2016 when she was 12 and able to fight him off. She also reported the assaults to a relative and Elsworth stopped speaking to her. The teen now resides in New York, police said. Police interviewed Elsworth last Friday, when he admitted to the assaults in a written statement. No attorney is listed representing Elsworth in online dockets, which also revealed that it appears Elsworth has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.
Elsworth was ordered to be lodged in the county jail on $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
