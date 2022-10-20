A Derry Township man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after Pennsylvania State Police arrested him for allegedly raping a girl twice when she was 10 and 11 years old.
Brandon James John Bryan, 35, is accused of assaulting the girl back on Thanksgiving in 2018. The girl was dropped off at Bryan’s home but was alone until he returned home, smelling of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint. Some time after, Bryan allegedly raped the girl.
Then again in 2019 on Thanksgiving, the victim was at Bryan’s home and assaulted, according to the victim. This time, she attempted to fight off Bryan but was unable, according to the complaint.
Bryan is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is charged with two felony counts each of rape, rape of a child, sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Bryan is scheduled to appear Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
