Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Derry Township man this week for child pornography after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Randy Ronald Smith, 23, allegedly admitted to police he previously possessed child pornography on his cellphone, but insisted he didn’t have any on his phone anymore. But, when police searched his phone, they found multiple files on his Apple iPhone, according to the criminal complaint.
PSP’s investigation began Feb. 13 when the NCMEC CyberTipline contacted them about a Snapchat video it received from the company the day prior. Police received account details from Snapchat and the IP address of the account, which belonged to Comcast.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General submitted a subpoena to Comcast for the subscriber information.
During a search of the residence, Smith told police he was the owner of the Snapchat account and they seized multiple electronic devices, including Smith’s cellphone, according to the affidavit.
Smith is being held in Westmoreland County Prison on a $100,000 bail and faces one count of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. July 6 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
