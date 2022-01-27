A Derry Township man stands accused of having sexual contact multiple times with two children between 2013 and 2015, according to court documents.
Matthew T. Buchinsky, 35, has been charged by police with raping an 8-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a boy more than six years ago.
According to police, the boy, who was 10 at the time, reported the assaults. In his statement, he told police that Buchinsky fondled him and sexually assaulted the girl during the same time period in Unity Township.
After interviewing both the boy and the girl, state troopers filed the complaints, according to court documents.
Investigators said that Buchinsky, who according to online court dockets does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania, admitted to having sexual contact with both children on “more than one occasion.”
He is charged with single counts of aggravated indecent assault and rape and two counts each of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
Buchinsky faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7.
In addition to state police, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation, according to court documents.
