A problematic waterline in Derry Township could be resolved within the year if a $200,000 project is approved for a state grant.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved applying for a Community Development Block Grant Tuesday. The grant will be used for replacing the waterline along M & B Place, which sits off of state Route 217. The project is estimated to cost $244,544, according to the supervisors.
Work to repair the line by the Municipal Authority of Derry Borough has taken place over the past year but frequent leaks have persisted. In November, the municipal authority passed a resolution seeking grant funding for the line through the state’s H2O grants. Those applications were due in December and have not yet been awarded.
The CDBG program provides a minimum of $100,000 in funds to municipalities for public services and infrastructure improvement. At least 70% of the funding must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
Supervisor Dave Slifka took time during Tuesday’s meeting to thank the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and county commissioners in selecting Derry Township as the home of two broadband internet expansion projects.
“There has been a good response from the township residents and I hope that (the project) can expand even further,” Slifka said.
The county announced the projects back on Jan. 19. Along with sites along Gray Station Road and Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township, three other areas will see expanded internet access in Ligonier Township and New Florence.
In other business the supervisors approved the following:
- The appointment of Donna Wano as the township’s right-to-know officer;
- Pay estimate #7 to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. in the amount of $20,854.58. The payment is part of the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue Stormwater Improvement Project;
- Change order #3 to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. in the amount of $20,472.19. The change order was for 630 tons of 2B rock as part of the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue Stormwater Improvement Project, and
- The Lyons subdivision on Dinco Road, the Gilligan subdivision on Gilligan Lane and the Ankney subdivision on Route 217 pending acceptance of the plan by the board of supervisors.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will next meet 5 p.m. March 7 in the township building.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
