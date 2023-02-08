A problematic waterline in Derry Township could be resolved within the year if a $200,000 project is approved for a state grant.

The Derry Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved applying for a Community Development Block Grant Tuesday. The grant will be used for replacing the waterline along M & B Place, which sits off of state Route 217. The project is estimated to cost $244,544, according to the supervisors.

