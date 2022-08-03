The Derry Township Board of Supervisors said crews would be back to patching roads after spending the past couple of weeks prepping others for sealing.
The discussion came up during the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting when resident John Rusnock asked when work on roads around Everview Lane would be completed.
“Every year we get a different excuse … and I can understand the budget (constraints),” Rusnock said.
Rusnock said crew members were onsite a few weeks ago and did some hot patch work but nothing was completed, causing the problem to continue.
Supervisor Don Kepple apologized to Rusnock and said he would be up the next day to fix the issue. When crews were last there, the material had cooled and was unable to be used, Kepple said.
“I’ve been trying to get up there, I really have,” Kepple said. “We’ve been so busy … paving, getting ready for seal coat.”
The supervisors approved two payments related to stormwater improvement projects.
A payment to RJF Development for $9,552.39 was unanimously approved. The company is working on the Meadow Drive and Fawn Court stormwater pond and improvement project.
Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. received $37,485.05 for work done on the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue stormwater improvement project. This was the second pay estimate of the project.
The supervisors also approved a $1,000 donation to Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. The nonprofit organization promotes programs that help with the proper disposal of solid waste and conducts cleanups of illegal dump sites, according to its website.
Two subdivisions were approved along with a side lot addition that was reapproved by the board.
The Mastrorocco subdivision on Hainan Road will divide land from an existing business, while the Uschak subdivision on Industrial Boulevard will divide a larger lot with multiple structures into smaller ones.
The board has approved a number of subdivisions contingent on plans meeting the township’s specifications over the past few months but a lot of it has not been for new development, Supervisor David Slifka said.
Most of the requests are property owners “straightening out” their parcels, Slifka said. Supervisor Jim Prohaska hopes to see people and businesses building in the area.
“I would like to see a lot of building but that’s just not the case,” Prohaska said.
The supervisors also approved the following:
- The minutes of the July 5 and July 11 meetings;
- The payrolls of July 7 and 21, and
- The treasurer’s report with an ending balance of $1,945,144.24.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will meet again 5 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Derry Township Municipal Building.
