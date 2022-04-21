The Derry Township Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to award the bid for the sealcoating project the township will be completing this summer. The goal of the sealcoating project is to restore some of the integrity of 20 different roads around the township. Rather than completely repaving roads around the township, sealcoating is a method that is used to provide a protective layer to the existing asphalt.
The roads being sealcoated are as follows: Greenfield Road, Malone Road, Uschak Road, Redcut Lodge Road, McFarland Road, Cribbs Road, Slag Road, Latimer Lane, Whites Road, Dinco Road, Derbytown Road, Superior Road, Barchesky Road, Stevenson Road, Falls Road, Ten School Road, Barnhart Road, Westinghouse Road, Livermore Road and Squibbs Road.
The board awarded the bid to the lone bidder on the project, Russell Standard, at a price of $379,629.95 at a rate of $1.49 per square foot. The project will consist of 254,785 square feet of sealcoating to be distributed over the 20 different township roads receiving the coating. Russell Standard will be required to have the project completed no later than Sept. 9 and will be allowed to start as early as Aug. 8 of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.