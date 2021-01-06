The Derry Township Supervisors will get a bump in pay for their service as roadmasters in 2021 after the township’s auditor’s approved changes to the roadmaster salary scale on Tuesday. The adjustments for 2021 include a 1.5% increase in pay, equating to roughly 42 cents per hour. The supervisors received a 3% increase in pay last year.
“With everything going on, they still did what they should do, so we gave them a little bit more of a raise,” chairman John Hovance Jr. said.
That increase brings the roadmaster salaries to $28.58 per hour or $59,451.39 per year.
The auditors also reorganized on Tuesday, electing Hovance Jr. as chairman, Michael Gridler as vice chairman and Jana Reed as secretary.
In other business the auditors:
- Set the treasurers’ bond at $1 million;
- Maintained the personal and sick days provisions, which was previously amended to allow retiring supervisors to be paid for up to 50 unused sick days. For each unused sick day, the retiring supervisor would receive half the hourly rate times eight hours;
- Maintained the same holiday list, vacation table and bereavement pay benefits.
