Summer fair season is here and the Derry Township Agricultural Fair opened Sunday for its 36th year and continues through Saturday, July 15, at the fairgrounds along state Route 982 near New Derry.
Organizers have a full slate of activities, performers and contests planned, including carnival rides, kids’ activities, tractor pulls and livestock events.
The cost is $5 per person and tickets are available for purchase at the gate.
Activities kicked off Sunday with a variety of tractor pulls, a car show, a cookie decorating contest to open the Home Economics Building, a baked goods auction and pet show. The Queen Contest and Opening Ceremony was held at 7 p.m., followed by Karaoke with Bling & King Entertainment.
Nightly attractions like carnival rides are from 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays and the kids’ tent is open from 5 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the fair is open from 3 to 10 p.m.
The annual fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, while the popular fishing derby is slated from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the fair’s pond.
Tuesday, July 11, is Kids Day at the fair featuring a variety of activities, including a Donut Eating Contest at 5:30 p.m. in the Kid’s Tent and Derry’s Got Talent at 6 p.m. on the Kingston Veteran’s & Sportsman’s Club (KVSC) Stage. In the Kencove Area, the Powerwheels Demo Derby will be held, followed by kids’ activities at 7. To end the day, Weird Eric will present his magic show at the KVSC Stage. Additionally, Weird Eric Magic Show will be presented Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. on the Midway.
The current Derry Township Agricultural Fair debuted in 1987, as Chuck Penich and Dr. Randall Campbell organized space at the Derry Area High School practice fields, according to the fair website. They started with a couple of small tents, a few local vendors and exhibitors.
By 1990, the fair had outgrown the space at the high school complex and moved to a farm owned by Joseph (Shorty) and Mary Durika just outside of New Derry. The couple initially donated 10 acres of the farm to the fair. In the fall of 1996, with the permission of the Durikas, the fair’s first grant was received for the installation of a waterline extension.
For more information about the fair, visit www.derrytwpagfair.com.
This year’s fair schedule includes:
MONDAY, JULY 10
(Salandro’s Refuse Day)
2 p.m., Market lamb show, inside arena
4 p.m., Market goat show, inside arena
7 p.m., Keystone Cowboys demonstration, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Band: Dave Stout, KVSC Stage
8 p.m., Steel City Vaulters demonstration, Kencove Arena
TUESDAY, JULY 11
(Ridgeview Heating & Air Conditioning Kids Day)
9 a.m., Dairy goat show, inside arena
1 p.m, Breeding goat show, inside arena
5:30 p.m., Donut Eating Contest, kids tent
6 p.m., Derry’s Got Talent, KVSC Stage
6:30 p.m., Pedal tractor pull registration, tent
7 p.m., Pedal tractor pull, tent
7 p.m., Kids’ activities, Kencove Arena
7:30 p.m., Weird Eric magic show
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
(Bullseye Firearms
Gunvault Day)
Senior Day ($1 off admission for 65-plus with valid IDs)
9 a.m., Rabbit show and showmanship, rabbit
9 a.m., Breeding sheep show and showmanship
9 a.m., Horse and pony show, Kencove Arena
6 p.m., Sheep to shawl demo, tent
6 p.m., Quad Rodeo Registration, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Quad rodeo, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Patsy Cline Tribute and the Voice of Johnny, KVSC Stage
THURSDAY, JULY 13
(Smith Propane & Oil Day)
2 p.m., Dairy cattle show, inside arena
4 p.m., Breeding beef and steer show, inside arena
4 p.m., 4-H Dog Show Registration, tent
5 p.m., 4-H Dog Show, tent
6 p.m., Animal dressing contest, inside arena
7 p.m., Antique tractor rodeo, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Band: I Want My MTV, KVSC Stage
7:30 p.m., Cow patty bingo
7:30 p.m., Weird Eric Magic Show, Midway
FRIDAY, JULY 14
(Latrobe Auto Group Day
First Responders Day)
3 p.m., Premier Showmanship (horse), Kencove Arena
4 p.m., Premier Showmanship, inside arena
4 p.m., Deadweight tractor pulls, Kencove Arena
5-9 p.m., First Responder Activities
7 p.m., Band: Andy Davis Acoustics, KVSC Stage
10 p.m., Fireworks show
SATURDAY, JULY 15
(West Central
Equipment Day)
7 to 11 a.m., Bass tournament, pond
9 a.m., 4-H Rocketry Pickup, Home Ec. Bldg.
9:30 a.m., 4-H Rocketry Launch, field
10:30 a.m., 4-H Archery Check-In, field
11 a.m., 4-H Archery Shoot, field
11 a.m., Dash for Cash Horse Show, Kencove Arena
5 to 9 p.m., First responders activities, Kencove Arena
7 p.m., Ag fair market sale, inside arena
7 p.m., Band: Abby Abbondanza, KVSC stage
11 p.m., Livestock exhibits released
