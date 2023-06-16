The Derry Township supervisors voted 2-0 to accept the bid for a used tractor Thursday morning during a special meeting.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 10:37 am
The Derry Township supervisors voted 2-0 to accept the bid for a used tractor Thursday morning during a special meeting.
Township Supervisor Dave Slifka was not present.
The township received only one bid from West Central Equipment in New Alexandria.
The 2011 John Deere 7230 will come with a Diamond Boom mower attached and new front tires. The township will pay $105,000, which does not include delivery.
Although it is 12 years old, the new tractor will improve the township’s aging fleet of five tractors. The John Deere will replace a late 1970s Ford tractor, Supervisor Jim Prohaska said.
“We have two Ford 5600 … that are late ’70s,” Prohaska said. “They’re good, just starting to wear.”
The John Deere tractor has about 550 hours of use and includes an enclosed cab, something the older Fords do not. The tractor is sold as-is and does not include any warranty.
The township is purchasing the tractor with funds it received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). To date, the township has received $1,451,732.04 in ARPA funding from the federal government.
Prohaska said the township would continue using the funds to upgrade older equipment. One of the items it is looking to update is an older Mack truck, he said.
The Derry Township supervisors will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, July 5, at 5 p.m. at the Derry Township Municipal Building. The meeting was moved from July 4 to July 5 due to the holiday.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
