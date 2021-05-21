Derry, SVC grad recognized by Bar Association as 'Rising Star'

Derry High School graduate Justin Beck (Class of 2009) aspired to be a musician, and that was still on his mind when he was studying politics at St. Vincent College (Class of 2013).
He liked singing and playing the piano, but he was also interested in law, thanks to his cousin, attorney Vincent Quatrini Jr.
“He made an impression on me,” Beck said.
He was still singing and playing the piano while studying at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He even took a year off from classes to play full time at a dueling piano bar in the city.
“It was fun and I had a great time,” he said. “But I got tired of playing ‘Brown-Eyed Girl’ and ‘Piano Man’ to drunk people every weekend. So I decided that I needed to do something else.”
And that was to finish law school, a decision that paid off.
Beck, 30, was recognized on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) that kicked off its virtual annual meeting on Wednesday and concludes Friday.
He is the 2021 recipient of the American Bar Association (ABA) Tort and Insurance Section (TIPS) Workers’ Compensation and Employers’ Liability Law Committee Rising Star Award. It’s given to members who exhibit professional excellence in the field of workers’ compensation, service to the profession and the bar, service to the communities, a reputation for advancement of legal ethics and professional responsibility and involvement and contribution in ABA activities.
Beck worked as a law clerk for the Quatrini Rafferty firm and is currently an associate with Thomas, Thomas and Hafer LLP in Pittsburgh.
“Justin is an excellent example of the high ethical quality we embrace in the legal profession,” said Quatrini, who has offices in Latrobe, Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Altoona. “He is diligent and persistent in his representation of his clients. He maintains a professional demeanor in a courtroom, and attorneys in the Quatrini Rafferty law firm enjoyed the opportunity to work with him and to be mentors to him. We congratulate Justin on being a rising star.”
Beck, the son of David and Dianne Beck of Derry Township, became familiar with workers’ comp when his father was injured at work and hired Quatrini to represent him.
“I was able to see what the process was like and how it influenced a family, so I kind of had a first row seat,” he said. “In my second year in law school, I took a worker’s compensation course taught by the very influential Judge David Torrey, a preeminent academic authority on workers’ comp in Pennsylvania, and who heard cases in Allegheny County. He took me under his wing and got me involved in a lot of research and writing projects.”
In addition to being an academic research assistant for Judge Torrey, Beck also interned at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication.
He started writing for the PBA Workers’ Compensation Section quarterly newsletter in 2017, the year he graduated from law school, and later became assistant editor.
In his third year of law school, he noted, his biggest undertaking in legal writing was a case from the Quatrini Rafferty law firm that went to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 1987. The article, “From the Glass Lined Tanks of Old Latrobe,” focused on the attorneys representing an employee of Rolling Rock Brewery whose asthma was aggravated by the chemicals used at the plant.
“In effect, it created the law that says an injury at work is not just something that happens at work,” he said. “If something happens in work that aggravates a prior condition, it does not mean that it was caused by work, but was aggravated by work. That law didn’t exist, but it was a major change in law. I wrote like a 50-page expose on that case.”
Beck’s work at Thomas, Thomas and Hafer has focused on representing employers, not employees in workers’ comp litigation.
“I think that oftentimes there’s a narrative created about the David and Goliath dynamic between the injured workers and the insurance companies,” he said. “I understand why that dynamic narrative exists, but in every claim, any time a dispute gets to the point where lawyers are involved, it’s going to be complex. Facts are going to be a little ambiguous. I don’t view myself as a fraud investigator. But the defense side must be allowed the opportunity to actually figure out what happened, what the truth is. Either you pay the benefits or you say no, and it’s going to have to be taken before a judge.”
Beck has a resume page full of publications and media appearances on workers’ comp issues. But come June, he will be leaving that field of specialty to join the law firm of Meyer Uncovic Scott of Pittsburgh.
“That will be commercial litigation involving disputes between companies, like contract disputes,” he said. “My workers’ compensation career is coming to a close, and it’s kind of ironic to be getting this award and then changing jobs in the practice area. For me, it’s a new challenge, a new adventure and a new chapter, and I’m very excited about it.”
Beck is grateful for the opportunities he has had and for what he learned from everyone he has worked with and who, he noted, put him on the right track.
“I will be taking those skills with me as I start this new position,” he said.
“With their help, regardless of the practice area I focus on, I am much more confident with my ambitions and my future successes. They taught me a lot and I am grateful for that.”
