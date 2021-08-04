Derry Township supervisors plan to look into residents’ issues with a local vehicle salvage yard.
At Tuesday’s monthly meeting, several residents complained of vehicles, stacked tires and other items at Danser’s Auto U Pull along Horsemans Road. One resident called it a “junk yard” while another expressed concerns that the value of his property, located roughly 60 feet from the business, would significantly decrease.
The three residents claimed Danser’s owner Joe Mylant didn’t have necessary permits to operate the business, but Mylant later provided documents to the supervisors during the meeting.
Mylant felt the residents confused a business permit with the state’s outdoor advertising device and junkyard guidelines, which is part of the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965. The beautification act provides standards for controlling junk yards, scrap metal processing facilities and garbage dumps located within 1,000 feet of a federal highway’s right of way. That includes Route 22, which is located not far from Danser’s.
Mylant said he is working on acquiring beautification-related documents or permits.
Additionally, Mylant said he is in the process of moving vehicles from his other location along Route 130 in Unity Township to the Derry Township site. While finding steady workers has been an issue for the business in recent months, Mylant said a primary reason for the move is that he owns the Derry property and leases the Unity property.
Despite the neighbors’ complains, solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the supervisors can’t stop a law-abiding business from operating, but said officials will look for any items that may not be in compliance with township ordinances.
“We’re going to look into this more,” supervisors chairman David Slifka told the residents. “We’re not going to throw this under the rug. We’re going to talk to our solicitor and make sure everything is right. You just have to be patient.”
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- To accept Limestone Drive as a public road within the township;
- A resolution to authorize the condemnation of a portion of real estate at 219 Meadow Lane to install a storm sewer line;
- To dispose of four pieces of equipment, including a pair of Huber Warco three-wheel rollers, a Galion grader and a 1989 Mack tandem truck;
- To review the Cochran subdivision on Gaston Drive, Harbaugh subdivision on 21st Street, Gradischek subdivision on Toms Lane and Village at Whispering Knoll subdivision No. 10 on Crimson Street, each contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Each of the four motions stated approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.