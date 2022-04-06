Both local residents and the board of supervisors expressed their concerns with ambulance response times to some areas of the township at the Derry Township supervisors public meeting Tuesday night.
In November of 2021, the township switched from Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Mutual Aid Ambulance Service because of concerns with Citizens’ not responding to some calls for service.
Recently, the township has begun to experience similar issues with emergency services in some parts of the township. One issue that was discussed is a call for service being located closer to one ambulance service, but a different further service was called to that scene. Members of the community expressed this concern to the supervisors. The board made it clear it’s an issue it is actively addressing.
“We are reviewing the whole situation and going forward we will bring all parties in and see how this is progressing,” township supervisor David Slifka explained in regard to the issue. Slifka also suggested one potential cause for the problem is an issue that has affected the area for a long time — the GPS system. “We do think we have an address situation too, which we always did...we have to make sure everyone is on the same wavelength on the addressing,” Slifka noted.
This recent spark in concern for emergency service coverage in Derry Township comes after two members of the community passed away from heart attacks while waiting for ambulance services to arrive. Given the distance between the nearest available ambulance and the patients, the response time on these two calls is thought to be longer than one should have to wait for emergency services. Whether or not these two patients would have survived if ambulances arrived quicker is unknown.
Addressing the delayed response time, Samuel Dalfonso, township solicitor, expressed the board’s concern with Citizens’ after the ambulance service recently expressed hesitation to send out one of its units to a scene that already has a different service on the way, even if they have a unit much closer than the responding counterpart.
“If they are a mile away and they can get there, that’s the lack of response that I don’t what to hear from some kind of ambulance station...I don’t take kindly to that,” Dalfonso stated.
“We want the response to be as quick as possible no matter where you are,” Dalfonso added.
The supervisors assured those in attendance that they will be looking into any and all possible solutions to this problem so that the community can have timely, reliable emergency services as quickly as possible.
In other business, the board of supervisors approved:
- To accept the road materials bids advertised by COG and award it to the lowest bidders; Hanson Aggregates, Derry Construction, and Derry Stone and Lime;
- Pay Estimate #6 in the amount of $31,213.20 to RJF Development for Meadow Drive & Fawn Court Stormwater Pond & Improvement Project;
- Resolution No. 616-2022 requesting a grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for two rescue boats for the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department retroactive to March 10, 2022;
- Resolution 617-2022 for Derry Township to support the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States semiquincentennial;
- The field use agreement with Derry Area Youth Athletic Association for the spring and fall seasons of 2022;
- To award bid for Community Development Block Grant for Murtha Way to Derry Construction;
- The planning module for Dennis Gainer located along Gomers Lane;
- The Dollar General business development plan on Route 982 contingent upon approval by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning.
The Derry Township supervisors will meet again for a special meeting on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.
