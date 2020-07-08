The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday reminded residents about the discount period for local property taxes.
Chairman Vince DeCario said the 2020 spring county and township real estate tax period has been extended to Aug. 31.
“The tax office has been getting a lot of people paying at face,” DeCario said. “But they should be paying the discount until Aug. 31.”
Residents have an extension until Aug. 31 for a 2% discount on their taxes because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That’s a change from the original April 30 deadline. Taxpayers also have until the end of 2020 to pay property taxes without penalty. The face value amount is due from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
“At face is good until the end of the year,” DeCario said. “There’s no penalty until Jan. 1. That’s why we’re doing this, to tell residents that they get the discount until Aug. 31.”
Also on Tuesday, DeCario cautioned residents about burning during current hot and dry temperatures. Burning is permitted within the township unless a ban has been issued. Burning is limited from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“If you’re burning something, make sure you stay there with the fire,” DeCario said. “Don’t leave the fire, and if it’s a windy day, you shouldn’t burn. We don’t have a ban on now, but it’s very dry. Be careful and make sure you’re watching your fires at all times.”
Additionally, the township’s plan for a bioretention pond is ongoing. Supervisor David Slifka said the pan has been submitted to the conservation district for Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for permits.
Township officials intend to construct a stormwater bioretention pond, utilizing a 2.25-acre piece of property, in addition to another acre of land owned by the township. The purpose of the retention pond is to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of the township and City of Latrobe.
Slifka previously said the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres.
“We haven’t heard anything about that,” Slifka said. “It will take a little bit of time.”
Also, Peoples Natural Gas recently mailed a questionnaire to residents of Bradenville if they’re interested in getting natural gas in their home or business. The offer is open for any resident from Route 982 to at least Westmoreland Street because of a planned new fire station for Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at Bradenville.
In other business, the board approved:
- An ordinance to vacate a paper street located in the Edgar Hill Plan of Hillside;
- Dunlap Re-Subdivision (Tyler Investments) off Dunlap Road and Village at Whispering Knoll subdivision on Sunview Circle, both contingent upon approval of the county department of planning. Approval of the plans do not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.