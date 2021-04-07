The Derry Township Supervisors were split Tuesday on approving a plan revision related to a second planned stormwater retention pond in the township.
After awarding bids over the past two months for construction of a bioretention pond and stormwater inlets near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) to collect and filter runoff from about 90 acres of the township, the supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution regarding additional stormwater infrastructure along Industrial Boulevard.
The supervisors voted 2-1 approve a resolution for a plan revision from Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. for the Uschak subdivision along Industrial Boulevard across from the 84 Lumber store. Supervisor Vince DeCario opposed the motion.
Supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said the revision helps set the township up to move toward acquiring a parcel for construction of stormwater management measures in that area of the township.
“We received a grant for $195,000 (from the Department of Environmental Protection) and with that grant, it was to put in a retention pond to capture all the contaminant waste and some of the runoff coming across Industrial Boulevard,” Slifka said. “It will help us with the MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) requirements.”
Slifka explained that the plan revision covers surveying of the entire property from which a portion is planned to be subdivided and purchased by the township for the construction of the stormwater pond.
DeCario said after the meeting he wasn’t comfortable approving the resolution before having a chance to review more information about the plan.
“I had just seen it this morning when I got the agenda,” DeCario said Tuesday. “I started asking some questions and I didn’t get the answers I wanted, so I won’t vote on something if I don’t have the right answers. It might come out and be fine, but I want to make sure before I vote. That’s the reason; not enough information. I want to know all the facts before I vote on something.”
The supervisors also on Tuesday accepted road material bids advertised by the Indiana-Westmoreland Council of Governments and awarded the bids to the lowest bidders for various materials: Hanson Aggregates BMC Inc., Derry Stone & Lime Company Inc. and Derry Construction Co. Inc.
Slifka announced the township will be advertising later this week seeking bids for sealcoating work on roadways throughout the township, including Rod and Gun Road, Kingston Club Road, Edward Street, Chestnut Ridge Road and others totaling roughly 14 miles.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- A field use agreement with Derry Area Youth Athletic Association for the spring and fall seasons of 2021 for use of soccer fields near the township municipal building;
- Reapproval of the Dunlap re-subdivision, Tyler Investments off Dunlap Road, which has been approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. The motion stated approval of a plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
