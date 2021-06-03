The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved to make annual donations to area fire departments and other local organizations.
The township’s donation amounts for 2021 are the same as last year, supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said.
Supervisors approved a $48,000 donation to Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville, along with separate $1,500 donations to fire departments in Derry, Blairsville and New Alexandria boroughs.
Additionally, the supervisors approved donations to these area organizations: $800 each to the Mechesneytown, Pershing and Salem cemetery associations; $2,500 to Caldwell Memorial Library; $800 to Faith in Action, and $500 to the Barbara Thompson Early Learning Center.
In other business, the supervisors approved a resolution to authorize the condemnation of a portion of real estate located at 209 Fawn Court to install a stormwater sewer line.
Slifka said the township has received signatures from two residents regarding right of ways, but is still awaiting a response from another homeowner.
“This is the process we need to do to get this retention pond started. We don’t want to slow this up anymore,” he said. “We still can discuss this with him and see what his concerns are; we can dissolve this resolution if we can come to an agreement with this homeowner.”
Earlier this year, the supervisors approved awarding two alternate bids for additional work related to the construction of a bioretention pond and stormwater inlets near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) to collect and filter runoff from about 90 acres of the township.
The supervisors also previously awarded the base bid for the project in the area of Meadow Drive and Fawn Court to Greensburg-based RJF Development Corporation. Thirteen contractors submitted bids for the project, ranging from RJF Development’s low bid of $299,290 to a high bid of around $489,000. The supervisors also previously awarded two alternate bids to the same firm, RJF Development, totaling an additional $92,316.
Slifka said previously that the project is intended to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe. The original intent was to catch 30 acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres, he noted.
The alternate bids previously awarded won’t expand the area from which the project captures stormwater, but will allow the water from the project area to make its way to the bioretention pond more efficiently, Slifka said.
The work covered by the alternate bids involves additional stormwater piping and inlets in the area of Cameron and Meadow streets, along with extending stormwater infrastructure that would have terminated at the cul-de-sac on Fawn Court nearest the EWCTC with additional piping and inlets stretching to Branwell Drive.
There is a second bioretention pond, planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. But Meadow Drive is the biggest project with the most acreage.
In other business Tuesday, supervisors approved final and preliminary site plans for a new Dollar General store at 1367 Route 217, located not far from Hitchman’s Supply. Slifka noted that the steel beams and roof have been erected for the future store. An anticipated grand opening date, or the number of employees to be hired at the store, was not available at press time.
Aside from several Dollar General stores in the Latrobe-Unity Township area, including a new store along Route 30 East near Beatty Crossroads, there is a current Dollar General on the 600 block of Route 217 in Derry Township.
Slifka also noted that the annual Derry Township Playground Program for ages 5 to 13 will begin on Monday, June 7, at the following times and locations: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at John’s Field in New Derry and Derry Community Park in Derry Borough, and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Brenizer and New Alexandria.
Supervisors also reminded residents that grass clippings are not to be left on township roads. The first offense is a warning, with a citation to be issued in the event of a second offense.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved:
- To set the collection dates of the per capita tax, as imposed by the township, to Dec. 31, 2021. Slifka noted that the date has been moved up from late February and March;
- To request a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant of $52,617 from the state Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to be used for the Huffman Lane playset, retroactive to May 28;
- A plan revision for a new land development agreement for a John Bellish sewer line extension, contingent upon an executed developer’s agreement with the Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The extension is for four family members in four separate dwellings at Longview Mobile Home Court that plan to tap into the DTMA system, Slifka said;
- To review the Daughenbaugh family irrevocable trust lot line revision along Strawcutter Road, pending approval from the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. The motion stated approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
